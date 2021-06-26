Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $170.95 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

