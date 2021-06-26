Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.54 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

