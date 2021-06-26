Azuki Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70,532.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $70,532.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00164705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00094570 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,674.24 or 1.00032190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

