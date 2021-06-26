BaaSid Market Capitalization Achieves $17.15 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $160,947.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00595752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038252 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

