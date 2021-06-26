Badger DAO Price Tops $7.85 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $7.85 or 0.00023850 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $75.59 million and $6.70 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00595752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038252 BTC.

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,624,574 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

