Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.54.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.