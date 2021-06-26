Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

BIDU opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.54.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

