Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,678 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $258.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

In related news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,213.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

