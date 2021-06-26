Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,760 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

TPVG stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $464.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

