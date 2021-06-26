Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 404.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of American Superconductor worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.58 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

