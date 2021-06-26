Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 518,985 Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 1,980.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

SOLO opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. Analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.