Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,999 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.52. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.