Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 87,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $100.06 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.