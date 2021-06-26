Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSS opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

