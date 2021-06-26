Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 248.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,529,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,004.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

