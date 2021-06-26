Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

