Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

