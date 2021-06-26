Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.08.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

