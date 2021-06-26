Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AptarGroup by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AptarGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.