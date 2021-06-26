Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 523.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Crane stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

