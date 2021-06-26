Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 226.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,255,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $90.08 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.60.

