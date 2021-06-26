Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

