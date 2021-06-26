Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.