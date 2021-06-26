Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

