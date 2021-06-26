Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 185.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $653,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $64,243,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

