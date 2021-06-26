Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.04 Million in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE COG opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.