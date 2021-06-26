Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $3 Million in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

