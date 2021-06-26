Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,073 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of OneSpaWorld worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

