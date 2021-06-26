Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,593 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

