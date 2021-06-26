Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 51,394 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 123.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $32.90 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $33.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

