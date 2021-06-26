Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 428.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,940 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

