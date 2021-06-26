Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.