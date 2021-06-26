Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Murphy Oil worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.19. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.