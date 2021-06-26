Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,035 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $68.93 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.49 and a fifty-two week high of $420.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

