Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,621 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 25.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.