Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 347,248 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,379,000 after acquiring an additional 134,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $44,605,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

