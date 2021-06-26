Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 60,558 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,558 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 84.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 76,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $123,000.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

