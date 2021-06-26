Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.
SNY stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59.
Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
