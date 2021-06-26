Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

