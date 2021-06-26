Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.52% of Ball worth $145,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 135,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

