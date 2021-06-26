Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Banc of California posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last three months. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,282,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,584,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $895.85 million, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

