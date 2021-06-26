Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,450.02

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,450.02 ($18.94) and traded as low as GBX 283.78 ($3.71). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 286.20 ($3.74), with a volume of 1,034,232 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £49.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,450.02.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

In other news, insider Jose Antonio Alvarez sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17), for a total value of £638,000 ($833,551.08).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.