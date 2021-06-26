Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.62 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

