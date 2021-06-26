Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 35,782 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,967,000 after purchasing an additional 532,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,120,000 after purchasing an additional 485,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 819,660 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.