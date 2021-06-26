Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 75,316 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of SLM worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at about $46,532,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its position in SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Citigroup raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.