Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.01% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $65,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,940,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerberus Telecom Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.