Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of Meritage Homes worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 23.1% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 131,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 32.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE:MTH opened at $91.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.91. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.