Bank of Montreal Can Buys 19,323 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 312.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $147,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $52,557,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,277,000 after acquiring an additional 98,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

MPWR opened at $365.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.56 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

