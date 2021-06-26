Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,332 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,899,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $124.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

