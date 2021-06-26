Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.08 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 768.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Acadia Healthcare worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $32,000.

ACHC opened at $65.56 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

