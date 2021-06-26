Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Alteryx worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Shares of AYX opened at $89.41 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,354 shares of company stock worth $2,606,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

